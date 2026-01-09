Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains amid chilling cold wave conditions across north India Delhi NCR experienced unexpected showers on Friday morning while already struggling with a strong cold wave and dense fog. Temperatures are expected to fall further as rain spreads across multiple NCR regions.

New Delhi:

Residents of Delhi and adjoining cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to unexpected rain early on Friday morning amid cold wave conditions. The sudden downpour surprised residents as the weather department had not predicted rainfall for Delhi and surrounding NCR cities already battling biting cold. As the drizzle began, the India Meteorological Department updated its forecast and predicted light to moderate rain over the capital and parts of Haryana and Rajasthan within the next two hours. The IMD also indicated that temperatures are likely to drop further, continuing the chilly spell gripping northern India.

Rainfall expected across key Delhi zones

In its morning update, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi said that light rainfall is expected in several areas including Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, RK Puram and Defence Colony. The department added that light intermittent drizzle may continue in localities such as Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Rajiv Chowk, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt and the IGI Airport zone.

Showers spread across NCR cities

Beyond the capital, the IMD expects rains across Noida, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Sohna, Palwal and Tizara. Other NCR locations including Bahadurgarh, Karnal, Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak, Rewari, Nandgaon, Khairthal and Kotputli may also receive showers in the coming two hours as the weather system moves across the region.

What will today's weather be like?

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in Delhi on Friday. The minimum temperature in the city is expected to be around 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may hover near 17 degrees Celsius. According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) - a slight improvement in the Air Quality Index was recorded in the national capital on Thursday morning. Delhi's AQI was measured at 276, which falls in the poor category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

ALSO READ: Winter tightens grip across north India; check weather situation in Delhi, UP and other states