Winter tightens grip across north India; check weather situation in Delhi, UP and other states North India is in the grip of a severe cold wave, with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand experiencing extremely low temperatures and dense fog. The IMD has also issued rain alerts for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

New Delhi:

North India continues to reel under an intense cold wave as biting winds and plummeting temperatures disrupt daily life. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and several neighbouring states are witnessing severe chill, forcing people to rely on bonfires throughout the day. Many states have closed schools due to the extreme cold. The national capital is also bracing for harsh winds along with low temperatures. Mountain states are expected to face more difficulties in the coming days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Here is how the weather is expected across India on Thursday.

Rain alert for these three states

The IMD has issued a rain warning for three southern states on Thursday. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive rainfall. People have been advised to remain cautious as winds may blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been instructed to stay away from the coastline for safety.

Weather in Delhi and Haryana

Delhi woke up to bone-chilling cold on Thursday. According to the IMD, the national capital is expected to experience cold wave conditions throughout the morning. Delhi may record a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 5 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, districts such as Panipat, Gurugram and Sonipat are likely to face severe cold wave conditions.

How will the weather be in UP

The IMD update suggests that more than 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh will be affected by an intense cold wave. Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Bareilly, Amethi, Tundla, Agra, Mathura and Aligarh may remain under the grip of cold winds. Dense fog is expected in districts such as Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Mainpuri, Shahjahanpur and Azamgarh. Lucknow is likely to record a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Weather in Bihar and Jharkhand

In Bihar, dense fog is expected in 19 districts on Thursday. The IMD has issued a fog warning for Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur, Siwan, Gaya, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani. Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria and Katihar are likely to experience a cold wave. Patna may record a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand districts including Ranchi, Palamu, Gumla, Koderma, Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Hazaribagh are also expected to face cold wave conditions. Several districts are likely to witness dense fog. Ranchi may record a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Weather in other states

Several districts of Punjab, including Firozpur, Barnala, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Patiala and Gurdaspur are likely to experience intense cold wave conditions.

Several cities in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Sri Ganganagar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Churu and Alwar, are likely to witness cold wave conditions today. In the state capital Jaipur, the morning temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh is also set to experience severe cold on Thursday. Districts such as Rajgarh, Datia, Shahdol, Umaria, Khajuraho and Ujjain are witnessing intense winter conditions. In the state capital Bhopal, the morning temperature has been recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand is expected to receive snowfall in the higher reaches on Thursday. Districts such as Moli, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Bageshwar and Rudraprayag are likely to experience severe cold conditions. In the state capital Dehradun, the maximum temperature may hover around 17 degrees Celsius while the minimum could drop to 4 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness snowfall in several regions on Thursday. Areas such as Tabo, Kalpa, Manali and Lahaul Spiti may receive fresh snowfall. In the state capital Shimla, the maximum temperature may settle at 12 degrees Celsius while the minimum could drop to minus 1 degree Celsius. Manali is expected to see extreme cold with the maximum temperature around minus 2 degrees Celsius and the minimum plunging to minus 19 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a cold wave alert has also been issued for Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Solan.

