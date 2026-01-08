Sri Lanka Cricket rope in Vikram Rathour as batting coach on consultancy basis ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Sri Lanka Cricket took centre stage and announced the appointment of former India cricketer Vikram Rathour as their new batting coach on a consultancy basis ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 that is slated to begin on February 7.

New Delhi:

With the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket), ahead of the start of the tournament, has announced the appointment of former India cricketer Vikram Rathour as their new batting coach on a consultancy basis for the approaching T20 World Cup.

It is worth noting that the World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off from February 7, and India and Sri Lanka will co-host the marquee event. With the appointment of Rathour as the batting coach, Sri Lanka will hope for some significant improvement as they participate in the competition.

Interestingly, Rathour’s tenure with the side will go on from January 18 to March 10. Notably, he held the role of team India’s batting coach from September 2019 to July 2024. He is also currently the lead assistant coach at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Sri Lanka take on Ireland to kick off their World Cup campaign

Speaking of Sri Lanka Cricket, the side is currently in between T20I series with Pakistan. Before the World Cup, the side has several assignments on its hands. After the series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka will lock horns with England across three ODIs and three T20I matches.

The matches are slated to be held on January 22, 24, and 27, with the T20Is scheduled for January 30, February 1, and 3. Furthermore, they will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign by taking on Ireland.

The two sides will take on each other at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on February 8. Interestingly, Sri Lanka has been placed in Group B of the tournament with Australia, Ireland, Oman, and Zimbabwe. The side will hope for a good start to their campaign as they take on Ireland.

