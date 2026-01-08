Sarfaraz Khan scripts history, slams 15-ball half-century against Punjab in Vijay Hazare Trophy Star India batter Sarfaraz Khan was excellent for Mumbai in their clash against Punjab in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Smashing a 15-ball half-century, Sarfaraz became the Indian player with the fastest List A half-century.

Star India batter Sarfaraz Khan has been in exceptional form of late. With the IPL (Indian Premier League) season rapidly approaching, Sarfaraz continues to showcase his brilliance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Representing Mumbai, Sarfaraz etched his name in the history books in the side’s recent clash against Punjab.

It is worth noting that Mumbai and Punjab locked horns at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground on January 8. The game began with Punjab batting first, and the side posted a total of 216 runs in the first innings. Chasing down the target, the performance of Sarfaraz Khan stood out the most.

The star batter came out to bat after the fall of the first wicket and smashed the quickest List A half-century ever by an Indian player. Sarfaraz just took 15 balls to complete his half-century and eventually scored 62 runs in 20 deliveries and propelled his side to just the start they wanted.

Punjab edge out slim victory despite Sarfaraz’s knock

Speaking of the game, the clash saw Punjab batting first. The side opened its innings with Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh scoring 8 and 11 runs, respectively. Anmolpreet Singh put in a good showing, scoring 57 runs in 75 deliveries.

Furthermore, Ramandeep Singh added 72 runs in 74 deliveries as Punjab scored 216 runs in the first innings. As for Mumbai, Musheer Khan was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Onkar Tarmale, Shivam Dube, and Shashank Attarde took two wickets each, with Sairaj Patil taking one as well.

Chasing down the target, Mumbai saw Sarfaraz Khan scoring a brilliant half-century. Shreyas Iyer added 45 runs in 34 deliveries, but it was not enough in the end, as Mumbai were limited to 215 as they lost the game by just one run. For Punjab, Mayank Markande and Gurnoor Brar were the highest wicket takers with four wickets each to their names. Harpreet Brar and Harnoor Singh took one wicket each as well.

