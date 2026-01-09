Delhi Turkman Gate violence: 12 arrested, police tighten security ahead of Friday prayers Twelve people have now been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted near Delhi's Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid during a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive in the Turkman Gate area. Clashes broke out after a social media post falsely claimed that the mosque was being demolished.

New Delhi:

Days after a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive triggered clashes and stone-pelting in central Delhi's Turkman Gate area, one more arrest has been made in connection with the violence near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid. The total number of arrests made in the matter now stands at 12, including the apprehension of a juvenile. The latest to be arrested has been identified as Mohammad Imran -- a resident of Seelampur. Police have detained 15 more people for questioning as part of the expanding investigation. Officials are also questioning a YouTube influencer from Jamia Nagar to determine his role in fuelling the unrest.

Security agencies conducted raids throughout the night in several parts of Delhi. These operations were carried out to track down suspects and prevent any further mobilisation that could disturb public order. With the situation still tense, police presence has been increased in sensitive zones. Ahead of Friday prayers, Delhi Police held a meeting with the Aman Committee to maintain peace and prevent misinformation from spreading. Areas such as Turkman Gate, Jamia Nagar, Chandni Mahal, Ballimaran and Jama Masjid have been placed on high alert.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The image of the 12th man arrested in the case.

Police advisory on Friday prayers

The police have advised that worshippers should avoid gathering in large numbers at the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid. They have urged people to offer prayers at home or at nearby local mosques. Officials said there is an alert for possible demonstrations after Friday prayers, and heavy security forces have been deployed to prevent any flare-up.

FIR lodged by Delhi Police

Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court remanded five of them in 13 days of judicial custody. The five accused -- Mohammad Arib, Kashif, Adnan, Mohammad Kaif and Sameer -- were produced before Judicial Magistrate Pooja Suhag. The court sent all five to 13 days of judicial custody. The matter has been further listed for hearing the bail pleas of all five accused on Friday.

The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against the five accused at the Chandni Mahal police station on Wednesday under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 191 (rioting), 223(A) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

What's the incident?

An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in the Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday triggered violence as many people pelted stones at police personnel, injuring five of them, including the area's station house officer. Trouble brewed when a social media post claimed that the mosque, located opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive and people started gathering there, police sources told PTI.

They claimed that 150 to 200 people were involved in pelting stones and glass bottles at the police personnel and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers. MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar had said around 36,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared during the drive. A diagnostic centre, a banquet hall and two boundary walls were demolished during the drive that went on through the night, Kumar told the media.

ALSO READ: Demolition drive resumes near Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque at Turkman Gate in Delhi day after violent clashes | Video