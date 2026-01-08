'Please open': Robin Uthappa backs Rishabh Pant to bat in the top order ahead of IPL 2026 Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa came forward and talked about how star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant could heavily benefit from batting in the top order in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The 10 franchises have their squads set ahead of the new season, and the fans will be waiting in anticipation for the season to start. Ahead of the season, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about star batter Rishabh Pant.

Uthappa advised Pant to bat up the order in the upcoming edition of the IPL, as the former cricketer talked about how he can reinvent himself and score heaps of runs if he decides to bat in the top order.

"I am very patient personally with Pant. I still believe that because of that accident, we have not seen the best or maximum of Pant. I feel he is getting there and is building himself. I believe that if he opens or plays at three, we will see the best of him soon. I was very happy when he was playing at three in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is such a batter who should get more balls in T20 cricket. He should be given the freedom of the powerplay. I was so frustrated that he was the captain of LSG and batting at five. If this reaches to him, bro please open, you will shake Indian T20 cricket. He even scored that hundred at number three last year," he said on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa talked about how Pant can make the most of the powerplay

Furthermore, Uthappa weighed in on how Pant batting in the top order could help him make the most of the powerplay and propel his side to a quickfire start to the matches.

"He must open. He will have the field open, and once he is set, no one can stop him. Why do you want to put yourself in a tough position? Maximise your potential. Once he is set, the field will not matter to him. Nothing will matter. He will smash it," Robin Uthappa added.

