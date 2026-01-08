Ajinkya Rahane weighs in on Suryakumar Yadav's ideal batting position ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and talked about where India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav should bat in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue will kick off their WC campaign on February 7.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee event is all set to kick off on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With almost all the squads announced, many eyes will be set upon the defending champions, team India.

The Men in Blue will hope to become the first team in history to defend a T20 World Cup crown, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming tournament.

Ahead of the new season, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane came forward and talked about the Indian squad. He also gave his take on what the ideal batting position would be for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

“At number three, I would love to see Suryakumar Yadav coming in at that position because his batting pattern is such that he takes a little time at the start. If he comes in at number three, he can take that initial time and then build his innings from there. In the last 15, 17, or 18 innings, his scores haven’t been great, but I don’t think that will make much of a difference. Suryakumar is the kind of player who, on his day, will win matches for India,” Ajinkya Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Rahane backed Tilak Varma to excel as well

Furthermore, Rahane talked about how young batter Tilak Varma could do well in the number four position in the order right after Suryakumar Yadav.

“At number four, Tilak Varma for me, because although his recent form has been very good. In 50-over matches, T20 matches, and whatever domestic cricket he has played, he has performed well. He is a confident cricketer and a versatile batsman. If you look at his shot range, he plays shots all around the ground and puts good pressure on spinners, which is very important when you are batting in the middle order in the T20 format,” Rahane said.