WPL 2026 Live: When and where to watch Women's Premier League on TV and streaming in India?

The stage is set for the season opener of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026. The marquee tournament will kick off on February 9, and the season opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women.

The two sides will lock horns at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and it could be interesting to see how the sides fare in the season opener of the tournament. It is interesting to note that the previous edition of the competition was won by Mumbai Indians.

The side defeated Delhi Capitals in the summit clash of the competition in the 2025 final. And with three finals lost in a row, Delhi will be hoping for an improved season as well. With the tournament right around the corner, many fans will be wondering where they will be able to watch the fourth edition of the WPL.

WPL 2026 live streaming details:

When and where to watch WPL 2026 on TV?

The latest edition of the WPL will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

When and where to watch WPL 2026 online?

The fans can stream the WPl 2026 online on JioHotstar.

WPL 2026 squads:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King (replacement for Annabel Sutherland)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare (replacement for Ellyse Perry)

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott (replacement for Tara Norris)

