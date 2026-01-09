New Zealand look to etch their name in history ahead of ODI series against India With New Zealand all set to take on team India in a three-game ODI series, the Black Caps have a chance to script history. It is worth noting that the visitors have never been able to win an ODI series in India, and they would hope to change that result in the upcoming series.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format white-ball series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns across three ODI matches and five T20Is. It is worth noting that the three ODIs will be held on January 11, 14, and 18.

With the ODI series right around the corner, New Zealand Cricket has a chance to script history. Notably, New Zealand has never been able to win an ODI series in India; with the three-game affair against the Men in Blue approaching, the side has a chance to make history.

If New Zealand is able to defeat India and clinch the series, this would be the first time in the Black Caps’ history that they have won an ODI series while playing in India.

India take on New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodara

Interestingly, the first ODI of the series will be held on January 11. The clash is slated to take place at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The series will also see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the field. The two veterans of the game have been in exceptional form of late, and they will hope to maintain their momentum in the series as well.

Shubman Gill will lead the side, with the likes of KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and many other big names included in the side as well. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, India will hope for a positive performance in the series against the Black Caps.

India's ODI squad for New Zealand series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also Read: