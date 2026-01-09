MI-W vs RCB-W: Head-to-Head record ahead of WPL 2026 season opener With the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off with Mumbai Indians women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women, let us have a look at the head-to-head record of the sides ahead of the clash.

Navi Mumbai:

The stage is set for the season opener of the fourth edition of the WPL (Women’s Premier League). The marquee tournament kicks off on January 9, and the first game of the season will see Mumbai Indians women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru women.

The two sides will take on each other at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the two teams will hope to get off to a good start to the tournament. It is interesting to note that Mumbai Indians will be coming into the game as the defending champions.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the side won its second WPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals in the summit clash in 2025. As for RCB-W, the side won the WPL 2024 and will be aiming for their second title in the upcoming campaign as well.

Notably, RCB-W finished in fourth place in the 2025 season, missing out on the knockout stages of the competition. They will aim for a significant improvement in the fourth edition. However, they have been dealt a big blow as ace all-rounder Ellyse Perry pulled out of the tournament, leaving a big gap in the side ahead of the new season.

Mumbai Indians women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru women Head to Head in WPL

Matches Played 7 Mumbai Indians women won 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru women won 3 Tie 0

WPL 2026 squads:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare (replacement for Ellyse Perry)

Also Read: