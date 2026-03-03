Glenn McGrath opens up on challenges in finding Australia's next generation pacers

Chennai:

The Australian men’s cricket team is undergoing its transition phase. With several star players in the twilight of their careers, the side will be looking towards the future in hopes of identifying the future stars who will lead the side into the next generation.

Speaking on finding the next generation of players, former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath came forward and talked about how finding the next generation of pacers for Australia could prove to be the biggest challenge for the side.

"You look at the quicks that the Australian team used against England. Scotty Boland, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson - they've been around the game a long time, so you're not replacing older guys with younger guys. So the next generation is going to be interesting,” McGrath said at the MRF Pace foundation ground in Chennai.

"We've seen Ellis and Beardman. They've had a little bit of experience in the white-ball format. But to replace Cummins, Starc, who carried the Australian attack against England and Hazlewood...those three have been around for a while. Scotty Boland has done a great job, but I think Australia's biggest challenge moving forward is how the next generation are going to take over from this one. We saw in the T20 format of the World Cup, it didn't go too well. But we'll see what the future holds,” he added.

McGrath identified the importance of franchise tournaments in helping with the transition

Furthermore, McGrath talked about how the inclusion of fringe players in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the BBL (Big Bash League) could help with the transition period as several players are identified through the IPL and the BBL.

"I think playing in the IPL, playing alongside international players from around the world helps. Performing in Big Bash helps as well. Cooper Connolly had a pretty good Big Bash, didn't he? The more they play, they have a bit of success, that will help. But it's also a confidence thing,” he added.

