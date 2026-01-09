'Majority of our finances come from ICC': Tamim Iqbal cautions Bangladesh amid T20 World Cup row Bangladesh are at loggerheads with the ICC over playing their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India. They want their games to be moved to Sri Lanka after the BCCI sent out a directive to KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh's veteran cricketer Tamim Iqbal feels that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) must take into account the interest and future of the country's cricket before making any decision regarding the ongoing controversy related to the venues in the T20 World Cup 2026. For the unversed, Bangladesh have refused to travel to India, citing security concerns after the BCCI asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad due to 'recent developments'.

Amid the ongoing row, Tamim felt that any decision must be made keeping in mind the interest and future of Bangladesh cricket and also reckoned that dialogue is the best possible course of action in the controversy. "Since I am not involved [with the BCB], like any other regular person I am finding things out through the media. But I am sure those dealing with these matters have a lot more information.

"So in that regard, I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue," Tamim said according to the Daily Star.

Tamim cautions BCB of ICC finances

While BCB has confirmed that the ICC is ready to take their suggestions into account and consider them when it comes to security protocols, the board has stated multiple times that they want to play their matches in Sri Lanka and not India. At the same time, the veteran cricketer also noted that the board gets the majority of its finances from India.

"What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves [within the board]. Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 percent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket," Iqbal added.

Also Read