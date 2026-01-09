'Took umbrage': Nasser Hussain opens up on Brendon McCullum's response to him after Ashes 2025-26 series Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain took centre stage and talked about the response that England head coach Brendon McCullum gave to him after losing the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025-26 series.

New Delhi:

The Ashes 2025-26 ended in defeat for visitors England. Taking on the Aussies, England lost the first three and the fifth Test of the series, only registering a win in Melbourne in the fourth clash. Over the course of the series, the Bazball philosophy of England came into question several times.

One of the most highlight-worthy moments came when former England cricketer Nasser Hussain asked head coach Brendon McCullum if changing his philosophy would help to get more positive results. Replying to that, the former Kiwi was quick to state that he felt offended over being questioned.

Reflecting on the moment, Nasser Hussain took centre stage and shared his thoughts on McCullum’s response to him after losing the series. "McCullum took umbrage when I asked him on Thursday if he was willing to change. His point was that he has always been prepared to evolve, but whether he means it will be key now. He is right to have conviction in his methodology, but there also needs to be a realisation that he and England need to adapt at times," Hussain wrote in his column for The Athletic.

Hussain asked for change in results after Ashes disaster

Furthermore, Nasser Hussain asked for improved results from England in Test cricket. He opined that England do not have an excuse to lose to Australia, who were playing without their best XI in the series.

"There has to be change. You cannot retain the status quo when you have just lost to an Australian side without some of its all-time great bowlers. This has been a huge missed opportunity and England messed up. Thompson and Gould need to sit with McCullum and Key in that room and ask why they messed up, and how they are going to put it right. Then we will see if they can carry on," Nasser Hussain concluded.

