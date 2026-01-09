Ireland announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Paul Stirling named captain With the T20 World Cup 2026 rapidly approaching, Ireland Cricket team took centre stage and announced their squad for the upcoming tournament. Paul Stirling has been named captain of the side with the likes of Harry Tector featuring as well.

New Delhi:

Ireland Cricket, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, has come forward and announced its squad for the upcoming tournament. It is worth noting that Paul Stirling will be leading the side in the tournament with the likes of Mark Adair, Ben Calit, and many other stars in their squad as well.

Interestingly, Ireland has been placed in Group B of the tournament alongside the likes of Australia, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. They will hope to put in a good performance, but with a tough group ahead of them, it could prove to be quite the challenge for the side to make it through to the knockouts.

Furthermore, Harry and Tim Tector both have found their place within the side and will be aiming to put in their best performance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Andrew White gave his take on the squad

Additionally, with the squad announcement, Ireland's national men's team selector, Andrew White, came forward and talked about the composition within the group of players and their chances in the tournament.

"To say we are very much looking forward to this T20 World Cup is an understatement. After a memorable 2022 tournament, we probably weren't at our best in 2024 – and have been waiting to rectify that ever since,” White was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"The last 18 months have been used to test a number of different options in tactics, roles and combinations and we are happy with where the squad is at going into the tournament. That 12 of the 15 players from the 2024 campaign are in this squad also demonstrates that we have a fairly settled squad, however, we have also been able to begin to integrate some exciting new talent - such as Tim Tector, Ben Calitz and Matthew Humphreys - and they add a further dynamic nature to the playing group," White said.

Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker (vc), Ben White, Craig Young

Also Read: