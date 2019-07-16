Anushka Sharma reveals the reason why she married Virat Kohli at the age of 29

It is a common sight in Bollywood industry that actresses tend to get married only after the age of 30s. However, this wasn’t the case for Anushka Sharma who chose to settle down in her life when she was 29. The actress in a recent interview to Filmfare opened up about the same and said that while some think that it is rare for an actress to do that, she chose to do it because she was in love with Virat Kohli.

The Zero actress tied the knot with the cricketer in a hush hush ceremony before crossing the age of 30. In an interview she gave to Filmfare, she said, "Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love."

Further the 31-year-old actress added, "Marriage was a natural progression. I've always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn't want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind. If a man doesn't think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I'm happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It's so beautiful to see happy couples together."

Anushka said that she and Virat clicked since both were honest to each other. She said, “His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It’s so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He’s someone, who’s constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I’m also like that. We don’t take ourselves so seriously. We’re similar as people. That’s why we get along.”

The two got married in a secret wedding in Italy on December 2017. Anushka has not signed any project yet but is producing a series on Netflix and another on Amazon Prime. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.