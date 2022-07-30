Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer continues to fall

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shamshera Box Office Collection

Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer failed to garner the kind of love and support it was expecting from the audience and the critics. After grand promotions and an intriguing trailer, the film could not manage to bring the audience to the theater. Released in theatres last Friday, the film marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to movies after 4 years. Over the weekend, the Bollywood film collected Rs 31.75 crore and saw a major drop on the subsequent weekdays. Reportedly, Shamshera crashed on its second Friday as it collected around Rs. 50 lakh.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 8

While the movie has been declared a flop, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor’s Shamshera faced stiff competition from the new title Ek Villain Returns, directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, which secured a fair opening, given the circumstances and Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona. The numbers of Shamshera are constantly going down, and the film has barely crossed Rs. 40 crore. ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 2: Kichcha Sudeep's film enjoys remarkable business worldwide

Sanjay Dutt's post on Shamshera being called FLOP

Sanjay Dutt, who played the antagonist, Daroga Shuddh Singh in Shamshera penned a long note expressing his displeasure over the feedback the film has been receiving. Sharing a long note, he captioned it, "Shamshera is ours!" similar to what director Karan had captioned his post earlier "Shamshera is mine!"

He also defended the cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, "Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you’ve never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It’s a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It’s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later." ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's film sees a fair start

"Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn’t even watch it. I find it horrible that people don’t respect the hard work we all put in. I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord. We did that with Agneepath, where he gave me Kancha Cheena to play. The process of working on it was brilliant. He trusted me again with Shamshera and what a ball of a time we had making this film, and bringing to life Shuddh Singh," he added.

"Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always," he further wrote.

Meanwhile, Shamshera produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner was released in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Latest Bollywood News