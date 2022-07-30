Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's film sees a fair start

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMAN_K1999 Ek Villain Returns

Highlights Ek Villain Returns released in theatres on July 29

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria, the film had a decent start

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the 2014 hit film, Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth-Shraddha

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection: The multi-starrer Bollywood film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria has taken a fair start at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel to 2014 film Ek Villain. Reporetdly, the film broke into the list of top Bollywood openers for this year, as it secured the seventh position, behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchhan Paandey, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Gangubai Kathiawadi and JugJugg Jeeyo. Ever since the trailer was released, there has been a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans to watch the psychological thriller.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Box Office India, "Ek Villain Returns had a fair start at the box office especially outside the high end premium multiplexes. The advance of the film was not started till Wednesday afternoon and it clocked up a healthy 1.50 crore nett in one and a half days and that momentum has continued in the morning."

"The film is a sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain which did very well at the box office especially initially with a huge opening day of 16.50 crore nett but those were different days and the product has not really gone up another level in terms of production values or starcast or the biggest selling point of the first film which was music.

Still Ek Villain 2 has decent music and other elements to get some crowds to the theatres and then its on the film. This is looking at it from the prospective of the present time as the numbers are not coming and if this film can get a 6 crore nett or higher number which is very much possible then its a result for the film and also some better news for the film industry," BO added. ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Twitter Review & Reaction: Fans call Arjun-Disha starrer 'decent & intriguing'

About Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

The movie pits John's character Bhairav against Gautam, played by Arjun. Ek Villain Returns is not just about the gruesome face-off the action heroes but also the two leading ladies adding the fiery quotient to the movie. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone royal ramp walk is all about kisses, romance & intense eye lock

