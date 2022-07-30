Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 2: Kichcha Sudeep's film enjoys remarkable business worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DIVYASPANDANA Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection

Highlights Kichcha Sudeep led Vikrant Rona released on 28th July

The film registered an excellent opening of Rs 35 crores worldwide

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer is a multilingual action-adventure that was a 3-D release in 14 languages

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep's most-anticipated film finally hit the screens on July 28. The Kannada actor plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies in the film. Co-starring Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film has created a huge impact on the audience with its 3D and visual effects. On its Day 1, the film registered an excellent opening of Rs 35 crores worldwide. However, for India, the film minted around Rs 17 crores, thanks to the very good numbers in Karnataka.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 2

The audience is overwhelmed in love with the film's trance and Kichcha Sudeepa’s on-screen magic. The movie is all set to break several Kannada and pan-India records. Trade sources suggest that Vikrant Rona, 'if the movie registers a good spot booking, the collections may further soar above Rs 50 crore.'

According to Box Office India, "Vikant Rona could do much in Hindi though it did good numbers in Karnataka which may turn out to be second best after KGF 2 but well behind the 20 crore nett that KGF 2 did in Karnataka. The all India opening is this film looks to be in the 17 crore nett range thanks to the very good numbers in Karnataka." ALSO READ: Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection Day 1: Excellent opening for Kichcha Sudeep's film, fans call it a hit

Also, fans are in love with Vikrant Rona’s magic number ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz.

About Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer is a multilingual action-adventure that was a 3-D release in 14 languages across 55 countries. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in north India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. The film is distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's film sees a fair start

Latest Entertainment News