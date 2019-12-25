Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 crosses Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in five days

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has managed to win over the audience. The film opened to great numbers, Rs 24.50 crore, and went on to cross the 100-crore mark within five days of its release. Salman aka Chulbul Pandey’s magic has worked on the big screen once again. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi and Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as villain Balli Singh, Dabangg 3 is expected to bring in good numbers of Wednesday as well since it’s the Christmas holiday.

Comparing Salman Khan’s earlier release with that of Dabangg 3’s opening box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Salman Khan versus Salman Khan... Day 1 biz... 2010 to 2019... 2010: #Veer ₹ 7 cr….2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr….2011: #Ready ₹ 13.15 cr…2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr…2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr….2012: #Dabangg2 ₹ 21.10 cr….2013: #JaiHo ₹ 17.75 cr….2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr…2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr…2015: #PRDP ₹ 40.35 cr…2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr…2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr…2017: #TZH ₹ 34.10 cr…2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr…2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr…2019: #Dabangg3 ₹ 24.50 cr…#India biz.”

Also read: Dabangg 3 movie review: A showreel of how awesome Salman Khan can be

Dabangg 3 has hit the theaters amid Anti-CAA protest in the country which has affected the film’s total collection. Reacting to the same, Salman Khan claimed that for him, security of people is more important than the film. He said, "In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to the fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone (to see the film). In North India section 144 was imposed so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean first it is their security and then comes 'Dabangg 3'. In other states we have done pretty well."

Sonakshi Sinha also reacted about the hit on Dabangg’s 3 box office collection and stated that the people of the country have come together which is more important than the film. "I think people know what is more important and I am honestly happy about that. The entire country has come together and protested against it (CAA). It is definitely more important than a film. I am very proud about the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with people," she said.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar who plays the role of Khushi.

Also read:

It was a Salman Khan film: Kichcha Sudeep on why he agreed to play villain in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan gifts his most prized possession to Dabangg 3 villain Kiccha Sudeep. Check photo​

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page