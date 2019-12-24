Kiccha Sudeep reveals why he said yes to playing villain in Dabangg 3: It was Salman Khan's film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiccha Sudeep reveals why he said yes to playing villain in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has set the box office on fire since its release on December 20th. The film has been garnering much praise for its songs, story and of course the characters. While Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan has won over the audience with his action scenes, villain Kiccha Sudeep has also broken the internet with his strong personality on the big screen. This is the first time that Sudeep has come on board in the franchise and he reveals that the reason is Salman Khan.

While talking about the film and his character, Kiccha Sudeep told Firstpost.com that he readily agreed to come on board because it was a Salman Khan film. The South Indian superstar said that he has no qualms in playing an unapologetic villain in Dabangg 3 since the film belong to ‘bhai’. He further added that he would not just agree to play a villain in any film but in Dabangg 3, his role was very well-written which made it even more interesting. He also mentioned that it is the villain who makes the hero stand out.

Earlier, while shooting for Dabangg 3, Kiccha Sudeep used to treat his fans with various photos with superstar Salman Khan. He also shared a video from a celebration in Salman’s house and wrote, “The master Prabhu sir himslef .... .. What a moment.” In the video, he can be seen matching the steps of director Prabhudeva, producer Sajid Nadiadwala as well as Salman Khan.

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film opened to Rs 24.50 cr at the box office and had a ‘dhamakedaar’ weekend with a total of Rs 81.15 crore. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee. The debutante has stood out in the film and is being appreciated for her innocence and persona on the big screen. The film also bring back the character of Rajjo played by Sonakshi Sinha.

