Salman Khan gifts his most prized possession to Dabangg 3 villain Kiccha Sudeep. Check photo

Salman Khan is known to shower his loved ones with love and gifts on every occasion. The actor has always been the first one to help anyone who needs support. In his latest release Dabangg 3, South Indian superstar Kiccha Sudeep played the role of an antagonist Balli Singh. During the shoot of the film, the two actors shared a great bond and even though Sudeep was the villain, Salman treated him like a hero. Recently, the Kannada actor shared a photo in which Chulbul Pandey Salman Khan is seen gifting him his most prized possession.

Sudeep shared a photo on Instagram in which Salman can be seen gifting him his favorite jacket. The gift is very special for both of them as Salman has emotional value attached to it. The jacket has the picture of his favorite pet dog carved on it, who died last year. Sudeep shared the photo saying, “A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. "I never thought I would ever part with this jacket". He got his fav pets pic painted on this jacket in its memory. I know what it means to part with something that's deeply connected. Thank u for this luv sir.”

Salman Khan and Kiccha Sudeep starrer Dabangg 3 has set fire on the box office. The film has entered the 100-crore club within five days of its release. Not just Chulbul Pandey but fans are singing praises of every character of the film from Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo to Saiee Manjrekar who played Khushi. Recently, Sudeep was asked about the reason that forced him to say yes to play the villain in the third film in Dabangg franchise and he said it was a Salman Khan.

Sudeep declared that Salman Khan was reason enough for him to come onboard. He also claimed that it is the villain who makes the hero heroic and he wanted to experience the grandness of a character like Balli Singh in the film.

On the related note, Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudeva and marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

