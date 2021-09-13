JEE Advanced 2021 registration begins today: Know how to apply for IIT entrance

Follow us on JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3

IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021 registration: The application forms for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will release on Monday (September 13). Interested candidates can apply till September 19 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to pay application fees is September 20.

JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3. The admit card will be available to download from September-end.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a class 12 pass certificate in physics, chemistry and maths. They also need to qualify JEE Main. The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Age Limit: The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as prescribed.

Paper pattern: JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process Link Submit required details, upload documents Pay application fees, and click on submit Download JEE Advanced application process, take a printout for further reference.

JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

