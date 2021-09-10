JEE Advanced 2021 registration process begins tomorrow: Check application process details, eligibility

Follow us on JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3

IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021 registration: The application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will begin on Saturday (September 11). As per the schedule, the application window for JEE Advanced registration will be opened from September 11 to 16.

The JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for the IIT entrance. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on October 3, candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a class 12 pass certificate in physics, chemistry and maths. They also need to qualify JEE Main. The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Age Limit: The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as prescribed.

Paper pattern: JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process Link Submit required details, upload documents Pay application fees, and click on submit Download JEE Advanced application process, take a printout for further reference.

EE Advanced 2021 is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

