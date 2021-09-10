Friday, September 10, 2021
     
JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: NTA to announce session 4 result today; websites, direct link

DG NTA Vineet Joshi earlier told IndiaTV that the JEE Main result will be announced by September 10. Once announced, the candidates can check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Arnab Mitra Arnab Mitra @arnabindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2021 12:21 IST
NTA JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency will announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4 on Friday (September 10). DG NTA Vineet Joshi earlier told IndiaTV that the JEE Main result will be announced by September 10. "The final answer key has not been released, this is the draft answer key link uploaded on the official website. The final answer key will be released soon, following which the result can be expected to be announced on September 10," NTA DG said.  

It is pertinent to mention that the registration process for JEE Advanced will begin from Saturday (September 11). The JEE Advanced application process will conclude on September 16. 

Once announced, the candidates can check the result on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates need to follow these steps to get JEE Main result- Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'. Then enter your application number and other required details. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference. 

A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. As per the analysis, JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.  

NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result LIVE UPDATES: Websites, direct link, how to download score card

  • Sep 10, 2021 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Candidates appeared in JEE Main session 4

    A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. Once JEE Main result is released, candidates can check and download the scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

  • Sep 10, 2021 10:58 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check JEE Main result 2021

    The JEE Main result 2021 will be available at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Steps to check JEE Main result- 

    1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2. Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'
    3. Enter your application number and other required details
    4. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen
    5. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference. 
  • Sep 10, 2021 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main session 4 result 2021 today

    The result of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2021) session 4 will be announced on Friday (September 10). Once JEE Main result is released, candidates can check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. DG NTA Vineet Joshi earlier told IndiaTV that the JEE Main result is expected to be declared by September 10. 

