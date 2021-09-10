JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: NTA to announce session 4 result today; websites, direct link

Follow us on JEE Main Result 2021 will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency will announce the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 4 on Friday (September 10). DG NTA Vineet Joshi earlier told IndiaTV that the JEE Main result will be announced by September 10. "The final answer key has not been released, this is the draft answer key link uploaded on the official website. The final answer key will be released soon, following which the result can be expected to be announced on September 10," NTA DG said.

It is pertinent to mention that the registration process for JEE Advanced will begin from Saturday (September 11). The JEE Advanced application process will conclude on September 16.

Once announced, the candidates can check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates need to follow these steps to get JEE Main result- Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'. Then enter your application number and other required details. Your JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

A total of 7.32 lakh candidates appeared in session 4 which was conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1, and 2. As per the analysis, JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, with Maths appeared to be tough and lengthy in all the sessions, Physics and Chemistry reviewed as easy.

READ MORE | JEE Main Result 2021 to be announced on THIS date: DG NTA

JEE MAIN Session 4 ANALYSIS 2021 | Day 5 | Day 4 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

Latest Education News