NEET 2021 Last Minute Tips: Important sections, common questions; 10 important preparation tips

NEET 2021 Last-Minute Tips: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021) is scheduled to be held on Sunday (September 12). With few days left for the medical entrance, Anurag Tiwari, Director Medical at Aakash Institute suggested some important preparation tips for the NEET aspirants from important sections, common questions asked and how to avoid silly mistakes in the medical entrance.

As NEET is going to be conducted during Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates can expect an easy paper on the line of previous year. "The candidates who appeared in NEET last year reviewed the paper easy. NTA is expected to set a relatively less difficult paper considering the Covid-19 pandemic scenario," Tiwari said.

NEET 2021: Last Minute Preparation Tips

Important sections, common questions

In Chemistry, chapters like Periodic trends of chemical and physical properties of elements and compounds, physics- Logic Gates, Moments of Inertia, Mechanics- Combination of Errors, Laws of Motion, Biology- Reproductive Health, Evidences in Human Evolution. Anurag Tiwari, Aakash Director said, "Most of the questions came from these chapters in the last five years. Some of the questions are repetative, the candidates should prepare these chapters well, as they can expect good number of questions from these chapters."

Mock Test

The candidates should practice couple of mock tests to accustomed with the paper pattern and exam environment. "Practicing mock test help a candidate to be familiar with the paper pattern. There are three to four sesctions in NEET, mock test will help candidates to get an idea of section-wise easy and difficult questions, and how to handle it. Also NEET is being conducted in day time (2- 5 pm) which is a bit lazy, the candidates also have to follow the Covid protocols- the mock test will help candidates to acclimatise with the exam scenario," the Aakash director said.

Will NEET paper be difficult?

The NEET question paper can be easy considering the Covid-19 scenario. Anurag Tiwatri said, "Previous year, NTA keep the NEET paper pattern easy considering the Covid scenario. This year too, the candidates can expect easy questions."

Common mistakes

The candidates are advised to read the question thoroughly. Aakash Director Anurag Tiwari said, "Don't loose your patience at the time of attempting the paper. Most candidates make silly mistakes as they did not read the paper thoroughly. Read the question, understand and then attempt the paper."

Mental stress

Aakash medical entrance expert advised candidates to focus on their NEET paper, and not tp get panicked with social media news. "Don't waste your time on news like whether NEET will be postponed or not. Put your focus on preparation, stay calm, and give your best."

He also advised candidate to meditate before taking NEET paper. "Meditate before taking the NEET paper. If you get stuck during exam, take a 15-second break and start afresh," Anurag Tiwari said.

MBBS admissions/ Alternative career opportunities

Apart from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), there are 575 government and private medical colleges in India. Anurag Tiwari, Aakash Director said, "The admissions in colleges is on the basis of relative performance in NEET exam. But, if a student could not get into MBBS in India, they can seek for admissions abroad- colleges in Ukraine, Russia, China. But the abroad options are not pocket friendly, candidates can look for alternative career options, such as applied sciences, pharmacy, veterinary sciences, agriculture."

A total of 16.1 lakh candidates will take the medical entrance exam on September 12. NEET paper pattern was earlier changed in July, as per the new paper pattern, the students will have to attempt 180 questions out of 200 multiple-choice type (MCQ) questions from sections of Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

For details on NEET exam, please visit the website - ntaneet.nic.in.

