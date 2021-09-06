NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court rejects plea for rescheduling exam

Follow us on NEET-UG 2021 to be held on September 12

NEET-UG 2021: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to reschedule National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 NEET-UG. The plea filed by a group of students taking the CBSE Class 12 Private, Patracahr and Compartment exams seeks to quash a public notice dated July 13 scheduling NEET on September 12 as being “manifestly arbitrary” and “in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India”. The apex court has advised the students to make a representation before the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The hearing was earlier adjourned on Friday. The petitioner prayed for rescheduling the medical entrance exam on a suitable date immediately after the ongoing board exams and other competitive exams.

NTA DG Vineet Joshi had earlier told IndiaTV that NEET will not be postponed. "There is no direct clash of NEET with CBSE board exams, it will be held as scheduled on September 12." Regarding, an increase of attempts in NEET, the NTA official said, "The decision regarding multiple attempts in NEET will be taken by the Health Ministry. As of now, there is no plan to increase the attempts of the medical entrance."

A section of students is demanding to postpone NEET as there is a clash with the CBSE board improvement, compartment exams, other entrance exams. CBSE Class 12 students will have Biology exam on September 6, Physics on September 9, two major science papers on the same week of NEET exam.

The other entrance exams like AP EAMCET will be held on September 3, 6 and 7, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam will be conducted from September 7 to 9.

