PostponeNEETUG: IWPA urges NTA, Education Ministry to defer medical entrance as exam dates clash

#PostponeNEETUG: The India Wide Parents' Association (IWPA) has urged the authorities to postpone medical entrance NEET, saying that it is clashing with various other exams. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is scheduled to take place on September 12, amid CBSE Class 12 optional exams. A day after NEET, the Mathematics paper will be conducted.

In a letter addressed to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Education Ministry, the parents' association requested to postpone the medical entrance exam for a week or 10 days, in a bid to ensure that students are able to appear for exams.

The ICAR AIEEA, the national-level undergraduate entrance examination for BSc courses, and state-level exams like OJEE 2021, Maharashtra CET 2021, CoMEDK UGET are scheduled around NEET.

Rallying together via #PostponeNEETUG trend on Twitter, the aspirants highlighted their concerns.

Meanwhile, students have also been pressing for multiple attempts for the medical entrance in a year. Earlier, in a conversation with India TV, NTA Director General Vineet Joshi revealed that the matter was still being discussed. However, not for this year.

"This is under active consideration, and is being discussed. Final call rests with the Health Ministry," Joshi said.

