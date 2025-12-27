Why will Ayush Mhatre not lead India U19 in upcoming South Africa tour? Check details With the BCCI announcing India U19's squad for the upcoming U19 World Cup and the South Africa tour, let us have a look at why star batter Ayush Mhatre was not named captain for the South Africa series.

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced India’s squad for the upcoming U19 World Cup and the tour to South Africa as well. It is worth noting that both squads that have been announced are quite different and will have different captains as well.

Interestingly, India U19 will be led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi with Aaron George as the vice captain in the South Africa tour. As for the U19 World Cup, Ayush Mhatre will lead India, with Vihaan Malhotra named as the vice captain.

With the squad announced, many fans could not help but wonder why two different captains have been announced for the South Africa tour and for the U19 World Cup.

It is worth noting that both Mhatre and Vihaan have sustained wrist injuries, which is why they will be missing the upcoming South Africa tour. Which is also the reason why Vaibhav has been named captain for the series.

“Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra have sustained wrist injuries and will miss the South Africa tour. The duo will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of their injuries and will join the team for the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup,” the BCCI press release stated.

The South Africa tour kicks off on January 3

It is interesting to note that the India U19 side will kick off their South Africa tour by taking on the side across three youth ODI matches. The games will be held on January 3, 5, and 7 at Willowmoore Park.

After the South Africa series, the Indian team will prepare itself for the U19 World Cup. The marquee tournament will begin on January 15, with the final of the event slated to be held on February 6.

Also Read: