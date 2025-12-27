Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Live: When and where to watch Battle of the Sexes live on TV and streaming? With Aryna Sabalenka all set to take on Nick Kyrgios in the Battle of the Sexes in Dubai on December 28, let us have a look at where to watch, live broadcasting, and live streaming details of the upcoming marquee clash.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the most exciting matches on the tennis calendar. Aryna Sabalenka will take on Nick Kyrgios in a historic Battle of the Sexes. The two stars will lock horns in Dubai on December 28 in the exhibition game.

It is worth noting that the game is just an exhibition clash and does not feature on the official ATP or WTA calendar. The clash will have special rules to balance out the game. Notably, the clash will be played in a best-of-three format. With a match tie-break to 10 points if required.

It is worth noting that the Battle of the Sexes began in a legendary manner when Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs back in 1973. Back then, the clash was played in a standard court in a best-of-five format. Billie Jean King defeating Riggs proved to be a huge moment in tennis history and was the biggest factor in paving the way for equal pay to be given to both men and women in the sport.

Battle of the Sexes live streaming details:

When will the clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios be held?

The game between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will begin at 9:15 PM IST.

Where is the game being played?

The game between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios be held at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Where can the fans watch the Battle of the Sexes live on TV?

Unfortunately, the Battle of the Sexes will not be live broadcast on TV in India.

Where can the fans watch the Battle of the Sexes live online?

In good news for the fans, the Battle of the Sexes will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

