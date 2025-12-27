Year-Ender 2025: 5 memorable events in Indian sports With 2025 coming to an end, let us have a look at the top 5 memorable moments from Indian sports that stood out and made their mark in the year, from India's hockey Asia Cup win to the Women's World Cup triumph.

New Delhi:

The year 2025 is coming to a close, and throughout the year, there were several moments that stood out. Especially sports in India gave the fans many memorable moments to cherish. Whether that would be cricket or athletics, there were several moments in Indian sport that defined 2025.

Continuing on the same lines, let us take a look at five memorable events in Indian sports that stood out in 2025.

5. Divya Deshmukh’s FIDE Women’s World Cup win

In a historic and defining moment for the Indian chess scene, Divya Deshmukh went on to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup. At just 19 years old, Deshmukh took on Koneru Humpy in the final of the tournament and managed to defeat the veteran as well. Her win in the Women’s World Cup proved to be one of the biggest moments for Indian chess in 2025.

4. India’s Champions Trophy triumph

Another big moment of the year came when India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 title. Defeating New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament in Dubai, India won yet another ICC title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024.

3. Neeraj Chopra crossing the 90m mark

Another huge moment and a personal one for star Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. In what had eluded him for quite some time, Neeraj wrote his name in the history books and broke the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League, re-establishing himself as one of the best in the world.

2. Hockey Asia Cup triumph

Another big moment in 2025 came when India claimed the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 title. After an eight-year wait, the side managed to win the title and booked their ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the process. The side defeated South Korea in the final to win the Asia Cup.

1. Women’s World Cup title

Arguably, the biggest sporting moment for the country in 2025 was when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team won the Women’s World Cup 2025 title, defeating South Africa in the final. This was the first ever World Cup win for the women’s side, and the title win could prove to be a huge factor in their popularity going forward.

