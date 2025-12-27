WTC points table update after England's win over Australia in fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne England finally ended their barren run in Australia, winning a Test for the first time down under since January 2011. They chased down 175 runs as the Boxing Day Test was played at a frenetic pace, ending in just six sessions. This also turned out to be Australia's first loss in this WTC cycle.

Melbourne:

England finally registered a Test win in Australia after 19 Tests and 15 years, beating the hosts in the fourth Ashes Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It was a crazy Boxing Day Test between Australia and England that ended in just six sessions as the visitors chased down 175 runs to pull one back on the Aussies in the five-match series. This also turned out to be the first loss for Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in seven matches.

Despite the loss, Australia sit pretty at the top of the WTC points table with a PCT of 85.71, while England are rooted to number seven, but their PCT has risen to 35.18. Moreover, with this win, England have also equalled India on the list of the teams with the most wins in WTC history. Both India and England have 35 wins in WTC while Australia are on top here too with 39 wins so far.

Here's the updated WTC Points Table after AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 7 6 1 0 72 85.71 2. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78 3. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 4. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 5. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 9 3 5 1 38 35.18 8. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

India remain in sixth place, below Pakistan in the WTC points table

Among other teams, India remain in sixth place in the WTC points table with four wins and losses each and one draw after playing nine matches in this cycle thus far. New Zealand and South Africa are in second and third place with a PCT of 77.78 and 75. But they have not played many matches yet in this cycle.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also above India in the table but both teams have played only two Tests each so far. Bangladesh and the West Indies are the only two teams without a win so far in this cycle after playing two and eight matches respectively.

Also Read