Angkrish Raghuvanshi rushed to Jaipur hospital after sustaining nasty neck injury

In a moment of worry for Mumbai, star batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi sustained a nasty neck injury during his side’s clash against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 26. It is worth noting that the 21-year-old sustained an injury to his neck and shoulder while fielding in the game.

After the incident, he was taken off the field on a stretcher and was rushed to a Jaipur hospital, according to recent reports. The incident happened in the 30th over of Uttarakhand’s innings, the batter went for a slog sweep. Raghuvanshi was positioned at the deep mid-wicket position, and in an attempt to dive and take the catch, the youngster ended up injuring himself.

It is worth noting that Raghuvanshi opened the batting for Mumbai in the first innings alongside Rohit Sharma but failed to put in a good performance. He was dismissed for 11 runs in 20 deliveries, and his batting partner Rohit Sharma was sent packing for a golden duck as well.

Representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Raghuvanshi is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the tournament. Across two seasons, the 21-year-old has played 22 matches for KKR, accumulating 463 runs and scoring two fifties. In the opening game of the VHT, Angkrish looked to be in good form, scoring 38 runs against Sikkim.

Raghuvanshi taken for CT scan following freak injury

It is interesting to note that there was a delay in the stretcher coming onto the field and the ambulance, during which Raghuvanshi was seen visibly struggling and unable to move his neck. He has been taken to a nearby hospital for a CT scan. Only time will tell the severity of the injury after the scans are conducted.

