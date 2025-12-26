First time in 116 years! England, Australia get bowled out on opening day as 20 wickets fall at MCG More than 94000 fans witnessed a crazy day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test in the Ashes for the first time since 1909. Australia were skittled for 152 runs but England were also bundled out for 110 runs in response.

Melbourne:

20 wickets. 266 runs. 76.2 overs. This is how the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England panned out in front of more than 94000 fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was an action packed day with the red ball seaming all around, but also exposed the lack of technique of the modern-day batters, especially from England who never looked to defend to bail the team out of trouble. For the first time since 1909, 20 or more wickets fell on the opening day of an Ashes Test.

Most wickets on Day 1 in AUS vs ENG Tests

25 - Melbourne, 1901/02

22 - The Oval, 1890

20 - The Oval, 1882

20 - Old Trafford, 1909

20 - Melbourne, 1894/95

20 - Melbourne, 2025/26

19 - Perth, 2025/26

While it was tough to bat in such tough conditions, players like Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey showed it wasn't impossible. The duo batted for more than 40 deliveries each and the remained the only two to do so among batsmen from both teams as the fast bowlers had a lot of fun at MCG.

After opting to bowl first, England's Josh Tongue ripped through the Aussie batting line-up, picking up three out of four wickets to fall before lunch. The rest of the bowling line-up joined in the fun in the second session, even as Tongue ended up with a five-wicket haul to skittle Australia for just 152 runs in the first innings.

Michael Neser was the top scorer for Australia as he scored 35 runs with seven fours to his credit while Khawaja also did well to muster 29 runs.

Neser, Boland, Starc rip apart listless England

When a team like Australia got bowled out for 152 runs, then England didn't have a chance according to many to survive on this surface. The visitors had a great chance to right the wrongs on this tour. But they are so adamant at their 'Bazball' approach that they had to play at each delivery and paid the price for the same. At one stage, England were 16/4 with Starc and Neser all over them, dominating with each delivery.

It took a counterattacking but pretty unconvincing knock from Harry Brook to fluster the Aussies a bit. He scored 41 quickfire runs off 34 balls before Boland trapped him plumb in front of the stumps. Stokes and Brook forged a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket but the latter's wicket triggered another collapse as they lost five wickets for next 25 runs.

Gus Atkinson played his shots in the end to add 19 runs for the last wicket before getting out on 28 as England were bundled out for only 110 runs, conceding a massive lead of 42 runs in the context of the game. Neser was the star with the ball for Australia, playing his first red-ball Test as he finished with figures of 4/45.

Scott Boland - The Opener stars in the end

Australia had to see out only one over in the end and the hosts backed Scott Boland to do the job. He opened the innings with Travis Head and played out a pretty fiesty over from Atkinson. Boland also finished the day with a four as Australia now lead by 46 runs in the second innings.

With a lot of time still left in the match, one Head or Smith kind of innings can end England's hopes of making a comeback in this Test. But the way the red cherry is seaming around, this Test can even finish in just two days. But the question is - Can England chase any target that Australia will set for them?