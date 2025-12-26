Vaibhav Suryavanshi honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, misses VHT clash vs Manipur Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award today in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. He attended the ceremony in New Delhi today and also missed the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash for Bihar against Manipur for the same reason.

New Delhi: Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award today by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi. The 14-year-old was awarded with India's highest civilian honour (aged 5-18) and is handed annually for exceptional achievements in Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports. The event took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan and for the same reason, Vaibhav also missed Bihar's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash today against Manipur.