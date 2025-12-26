Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli in Vijay Hazare Trophy Virat Kohli was looking good to score yet another century today in the game against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But Gujarat left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal got him out stumped on 77. Here's all you need to know about Jayswal:

The second round of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy are being played today and yet again, all eyes were on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who slammed centuries a couple of days ago. However, it was a complete anti-climax as Rohit bagged a golden duck. However, Kohli didn't disappoint, scoring 77 runs off 61 balls with 13 fours and a six. Just when one felt that the maestro would notch up his 59th List A century, Gujarat left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal dismissed him, stumped with Urvil Patel not making any mistake behind the stumps. Here's all you need to know about Vishal Jayswal:

Vishal is a 27-year-old slow left-arm orthodox spinner and has played 11 first-class, 12 List A, and 16 T20 matches so far after making his debut for Gujarat in 2022. He is currently playing his 13th List A encounter and had picked only five wickets before the Delhi clash.

However, the spinner has impressed in the match, dismissing three Delhi batters, including Kohli. He also dismissed Arpit Rana and Nitish Rana during his spell and has so far conceded only 25 runs in eight overs.

He has also picked up 40 wickets in first-class cricket, apart from 15 scalps in the shortest format of the game for Gujarat. The spin bowler has started well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and will be hoping to continue in the same vein in the upcoming matches as well.

Jayswal is a decent all-rounder as well, having scored a century and a fifty in FC cricket in 17 innings and has also notched up 65 runs, his only fifty in List A cricket so far in eight innings.

Jayswal played a crucial role in Gujarat's CK Nayudu Trophy triumph in 2022-23 season

Moreover, Vishal Jayswal was the best bowler of Col CK Nayudu Trophy in the 2022-23 season when Gujarat had also won the tournament. He had accounted for a stunning 70 wickets in 20 innings at an impeccable average of 15.75 with seven five-wicket hauls to his name.

