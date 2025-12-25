IND-W vs SL-W pitch report: How will surface in Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, play in 3rd T20I? With India women all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka women in the third T20I of the ongoing series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, let us have a look at the pitch report for the upcoming clash.

India and Sri Lanka women are all set to lock horns in the third T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides will take on each other at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 26. It is worth noting that India women won the first two T20Is of the series, and a win in the next game would help them secure the five-game series.

As for Sri Lanka, with back-to-back losses in Vizag, the visitors will be hoping for a significantly improved performance in the upcoming game. It could be interesting to see how Sri Lanka approach the next clash and what they do differently, as India women have their eyes set on the series win.

However, with the game approaching, many fans would be wondering how the surface could play in Thiruvananthapuram for the third T20I of the series.

Thiruvananthapuram pitch report:

The surface at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is one that is preferred by the bowlers. Batters could have a hard time on this pitch in the third T20I. However, dew has been a major factor in deciding the game at the venue in the past. The side winning the toss should opt to bowl first and look to chase down the target in the second innings of the clash.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani

