Deepti Sharma set to achieve major milestone, needs four wickets to script history against Sri Lanka women Star India women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma is all set to overtake Megan Schutt and achieve a massive milestone. She would look to break Schutt's stellar record in the upcoming third T20I of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka women.

New Delhi:

India women are all set to take on Sri Lanka women in the third T20I of their ongoing series. The two sides will lock horns at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 26. It is worth noting that India women have won the first T20Is of the series, and they will look for another good showing in the upcoming game as they look to clinch the series.

Ahead of the game, star India women’s all-rounder Deepti Sharma has a chance to etch her name in the history books. It is interesting to note that Deepti is just four wickets away from becoming the player with the most wickets in women’s T20I matches.

Currently, Deepti Sharma has 148 wickets to her name in WT20Is, whereas Megan Schutt occupies first place in the standings with 151 wickets to his name. Should Deepti take four wickets in her next two games in the series, she will overtake Schutt’s tally and sit at the mountaintop.

India hope for another good showing against Sri Lanka

Speaking of the ongoing series, the India women’s side has been performing brilliantly. The Women in Blue managed to register back-to-back wins in the first two T20Is of the series. The two sides locked horns in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam, where the hosts managed to register an eight-wicket victory.

As for the second T20I, the clash took place in Vizag as well, and India once again managed to register a win, registering a seven-wicket win. With a win in the first two games secured, the upcoming clash would prove to be a good opportunity for the Men in Blue to clinch the series and better prepare themselves for the upcoming edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for next year.

Also Read: