'There is a huge divide': R Ashwin gives his take on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's mammoth ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy Former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the mammoth century of 14-year-old batter Viabhav Suryavanshi in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 clash against Arunachal Pradesh.

With the round of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 coming to an end, there were several performances in the games that stood out, but few were as highlight-worthy as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryvanshi’s knock of 190 runs in just 84 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh.

The star batter’s knock included a total of 16 fours and 15 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 226.19. Speaking of his performance, former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and heaped praise on Suryavanshi for his performance.

However, he also talked about how the match-up was not fair and reflected on what needs to be done to improve Arunachal Pradesh as a side. "Huge applause for Vaibhav Suryavanshi. But I again want to ask a question. There is a huge divide, chalk and cheese, in terms of quality with some teams. It becomes very lop-sided with some teams and there is no contest at all. It is not an ideal contest. Credit to Vaibhav for his performance. He is doing what he has to do. But if we are serious about teams like Arunachal Pradesh becoming good sides, what will this do to their confidence?" he said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin talked about Ishan Kishan’s knock as well

It is also worth noting that Ishan Kishan performed brilliantly in his VHT clash as well, slamming a 33-ball century. Kishan attracted praise from Ashwin, as the veteran spinner reflected on how Kishan overcame several hardships to find his form once more.

"Everyone goes through good and bad times but Ishan Kishan had a challenging time. He came and then was out from the team, he took a break. He made a double hundred in one-day but never made a comeback. He scored a hundred in the IPL but then did not have a great IPL,” Ashwin said.

