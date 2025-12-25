How did MS Dhoni play influential role in Jharkhand's SMAT win? Former India cricketer reveals details Jharkhand’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title was built on smart planning and MS Dhoni’s behind-the-scenes guidance, as Shahbaz Nadeem revealed. He claimed that the star cricketer followed the season closely and was in constant touch with JSCA to groom the players.

Ranchi:

Jharkhand’s title-winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was shaped not only by performances on the field but also by structural changes made well before the tournament began. While Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra and Anukul Roy delivered decisive contributions during the campaign, key administrative and coaching decisions played a central role in setting the foundation for success.

Ahead of the season, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association appointed former players Shahbaz Nadeem and Saurabh Tiwary to leadership roles within the association, naming them joint secretary and secretary, respectively. The restructuring extended to the coaching setup, with Ratan Kumar taking charge as head coach after several years working across Jharkhand’s age-group teams, and Sunny Gupta being brought in as bowling coach.

Dhoni follows every game very closely: Nadeem

Those appointments were made following consultations with MS Dhoni, the former India captain and the most prominent cricketer to emerge from the state. Dhoni’s involvement extended beyond advisory input, with officials maintaining regular discussions with him throughout the season.

“When we started the season, right from the appointment of the coaching staff, we have always taken his [Dhoni's] advice and suggestions. And he also has a keen interest in the Jharkhand team. He wants them to do well. It feels good that such a big player is paying close attention to our team,” Nadeem said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“And I'll tell you something, he follows every game very closely. He followed the entire [SMAT] tournament, noted all the strengths and weaknesses of the players and discussed with us. He knows the stats and numbers of each domestic player from Jharkhand. He is very interested in helping Jharkhand cricket grow,” he added.

Jharkhand’s on-field results reflected that preparation. The team won 10 of its 11 matches in the competition and finished on top of a group that included former champions Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. One of the standout results came against Karnataka, where Jharkhand pulled off a dramatic comeback victory.

Kishan emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 517 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 197.32. His consistent impact at the top of the order was a defining feature of Jharkhand’s campaign and resulted in his recall to the Indian setup for the 2026 T20 World Cup.