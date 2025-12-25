Mitchell Starc on his way to script history? Pacer set to overtake Rangana Herath to set stellar Test record Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to overtake the record of former Sri Lanka cricketer Rangana Herath and could become the left-arm seamer with the most wickets in Test cricket history.

The stage is set for the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. Australia will take on England in the fourth Test of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. Named the Boxing Day Test, the clash would be of no consequence for either side, as Australia had already retained the Ashes, winning the first three games of the series.

Ahead of the clash, many eyes would be dead set upon veteran Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. It is worth noting that Starc is all set to etch his name in the history books. The 35-year-old currently has 424 wickets in Test cricket and sits in second in the list of left-arm seamers with the most wickets in the longest format.

Currently, Starc has a total of 424 wickets in the longest format, and former Sri Lanka cricketer Rangana Herath occupies first place in the list with 433 wickets to his name. Notably, Starc only needs 10 wickets in the next two tests to break the record. Considering the veteran’s form at the moment, he should be able to overtake Herath’s tally and establish himself as one of the all-time greatest pacers the sport has ever seen.

Australia aim to march towards 5-0 with MCG clash

Speaking of the ongoing Ashes series, Australia currently leads England by 3-0. The side have put in some incredible performances in the series so far, winning the first three Tests of the series, and they will hope for more of the same in the remaining two games.

As for England, the side has been unable to put up any kind of fight at all. Being completely outclassed by the Aussies, Ben Stokes and his side will hope to heavily improve as they look towards a consolation win inMelbourne.

