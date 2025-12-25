'Class performer': Dilip Vengsarkar opens up on Yashasvi Jaiswal's selection situation ahead of T20 WC 2026 Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar recently came forward and talked about the selection status of star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal after he was left out of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand across a multi-format white ball series in early 2026 and then follow it up with their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they look to defend the title. With the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announcing India’s squad for the World Cup

With the squad announcement, many noticed that star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was nowhere to be seen. The star batter was omitted from India’s T20 World Cup squad, and despite having a good record in the shortest format of the game, he was not selected.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar opined that Jaiswal was hard done by after being left out of the T20 World Cup squad.

"They are all excellent players, but I am with selection committee when they judge players on the basis of current form and fitness. Current form does play an important role in the context of selection. And if you ask whom I would have picked instead of Gill, my choice would have been Jaiswal. He has proven time and again what a class performer he is and has always given the team the kind of starts required these days,” Vengsarkar told PTI.

Vengsarkar reflected on Jaiswal’s confidence as well

Furthermore, the former cricketer talked about how continuously being excluded from the T20I side and any squad must take a toll on Jaiswal’s confidence, and he reflected on how he can overcome it.

"You are bound to lose confidence if you are made to feel that you are not required in one format. I mean, it will affect his confidence, and this game is all about confidence. And confidence comes when you have performances backed by runs," said Vengsarkar.

