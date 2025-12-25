AUS vs ENG 4th Test pitch report: How will surface at MCG in Melbourne play in the fourth Test? With Australia all set to take on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, let us have a look at the pitch report for the game that is slated to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.

Melbourne:

The stage is set for the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. Australia and England take on each other in the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. It is worth noting that Australia has won the first three Test matches of the series and has retained the Ashes.

As for England, the side has been unable to perform to the best of its abilities and has suffered three consecutive losses. The side will aim to improve heavily, and it could be interesting to see how the visitors fare in the upcoming clash against Australia, as they look to register a consolation win.

With the fourth clash approaching, they will hope to put in their best performance as they look to take one more step towards 5-0. With the clash approaching, many fans would be wondering how the pitch at the MCG would play in the fourth Test.

Melbourne pitch report:

The surface at the MCG in Melbourne has been quite balanced in recent times. With much help to the batters and the bowlers, an equally testing encounter could be on the cards on Boxing Day, and with Australia looking to register their fourth win in a row, the side will be hoping for a sporting wicket.

Squads:

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

