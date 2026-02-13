Bombay HC takes strict view in Palaash Muchhal's defamation plea, restrains producer Vidnyan Mane

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court has taken a strict view in a defamation plea filed by composer and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal, restraining producer Vidnyan Mane from making any alleged defamatory statements. The interim order was passed during the hearing of the matter.

The case arises from allegations made by Mane, who accused Palaash Muchhal of financial fraud and made claims related to his personal life. Mane alleged that Muchhal had taken around Rs 40 lakh from him and had not returned the amount. He had also made statements on social media and other platforms regarding Muchhal’s personal relationships.

Paalash Muchhal has denied these allegations and termed them false and defamatory. His counsel submitted before the court that the accusations, made without any substantial evidence, were causing serious harm to his personal reputation, social image and professional career. It was also argued that the repeated public statements had led to mental and social distress.

Hearing the matter, the Bombay High Court observed prima facie that if such allegations were not restrained, they could result in irreparable harm. On this basis, the court directed Vidnyan Mane to refrain from making or publishing any objectionable, defamatory or unverified statements against Palash Muchhal on any platform. The court further noted that freedom of expression cannot be used to harm an individual’s reputation, particularly in the absence of supporting evidence.

Palash Muchhal has also filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 10 crore against Vidnyan Mane. The High Court has directed Mane to file his reply within two weeks. The matter is next scheduled to be heard on March 11, 2026.

