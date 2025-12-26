Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Bowler who dismissed Rohit Sharma for golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy After smashing 155 runs in the previous game against Sikkim, Rohit Sharma bagged a golden duck against Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was dismissed by 25-year-old bowler Devendra Singh Bora. Here's all you need to know about him:

Jaipur:

Rohit Sharma smashed 155 runs off just 94 deliveries in the previous game against Sikkim to help Mumbai chase down 237 runs with utter ease. However, two days later, it was a complete contrast as the star opener bagged a golden duck, much to the disappointment of the fans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur who thronged the venue from as early as 7 AM to watch their favourite cricketer. Devendra Singh Bora was the bowler who played the spoilsport as he dismissed Rohit on the very first ball he faced in the first over of the match.

Bora landed the ball in the right area and Rohit ended up handing the catch to Jagmohan Nagarkoti. The 25-year-old fast bowler will certainly hog all the limelight now that he has dismissed one of the best ever white-ball Indian batter. Moreover, Rohit was in extremely good touch as he was coming off a sensational century from the previous game. Here's all you need to know about Devendra Singh Bora:

Devendra Singh Bora is playing only in the third List A match of his career, and Rohit turned out to be his fifth wicket in the 50-over format. His average so far is 19.5 and his strike rate is 20.2. Rohit's wicket at the start of the match will certainly boost his confidence for the rest of the tournament.

Even in the previous game against Himachal Pradesh, Bora returned with brilliant figures of 4/44 to start the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As far as his first-class career is concerned, Bora has picked up 30 wickets so far at an average of 41.13 and a strike rate of 69.7.

Devendra Bora also impressed in Uttarakhand Premier League

For the unversed, Devendra Bora also impressed a lot during the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) earlier this year while playing for Dehradun Warriors. He accounted for 10 wickets in just six matches, making an impact for his team, in almost every match he played.

