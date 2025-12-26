BPL 2025-26 live: When and where to watch Bangladesh Premier League T20 on TV and streaming in India? The 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to get underway today with the match between Sylhet Titans and Rajshahi Warriors. Here are all the details of where to watch the tournament in India.

Dhaka:

The 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to commence today with the opening game scheduled to take place between Sylhet Titans and Rajshahi Warriors. As usual, there has been a lot more drama before the start of a new season in BPL, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) taking over the ownership of the Royals a day before the tournament opener.

Moreover, there was drama in Sylhet too, with the Noakhali Express coaches Khaled Mahmud and Talha Jubair walking out of the training session owing to a lack of arrangements, including the paucity of balls. The duo stormed out of the venue in an auto rickshaw, only to return later, with Mahmud calling the incident a misunderstanding.

Amidst all the drama, the focus shifts to cricket with the opening game starting at 2:30 PM IST, even as Bangladesh would be hoping to find some exciting talent with the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka not far away. Among overseas players, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka and Moeen Ali, are some of the major ones taking part in the competition.

The tournament is set to be played from December 26 to January 23 as 34 T20 matches will take place in almost four weeks.

When and where to watch Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 live on TV and OTT in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in India. However, fans can stream all 34 matches of BPL 2025-26 season live on Fancode on its app and website.

