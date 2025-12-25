'Tremendous potential': Former India cricketer heaps praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi after massive 190-run knock Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and lauded 14-year-old young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his performances for the Indian U19 team, and in domestic cricket as of late, backing him to play for the senior team very soon.

New Delhi:

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been catching all the headlines of late with his performances. After some brilliant knocks in the U19 Asia Cup for India, Suryavanshi went on to amass 190 runs in 84 deliveries for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh in round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

His mammoth knock helped Bihar register a brilliant win, and his performance attracted heavy praise from the experts as well. Speaking of the same, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Suryavanshi for his knock.

He also talked about how, in some time, he can be fast-tracked into the Indian team, just like Sachin Tendulkar once was.

"Vaibhav is scoring centuries everywhere, be it the IPL, U19, anywhere. You can say it is against Arunachal Pradesh but that is a different story. This boy has been hammering everybody across all kinds of matches. I had told last year also that they should fast-track him for the T20 World Cup. Maybe it is too late for that now, but they still fast-track him into the team. This boy has got tremendous potential. He should be fast-tracked and brought into the Indian team soon," he said on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth backed team India to not let go of Suryavanshi

Furthermore, Srikkanth backed that the selectors will soon take notice of Suryavanshi and his performances. He talked about the records that the youngster has been making day by day as well.

"Look at Suryavanshi's records. He is at a completely different level. He should not be left behind. He has to be fast-tracked soon. I heard some news that Rahul Dravid said that he should be fast-tracked now. I told this during the last IPL itself. At least have him in the reserves and give him a chance where possible. I don't want them to let go of this guy. In all fairness, he is an outstanding talent," he said.

