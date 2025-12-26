Himanshi Khurana, Shivank Avasthi: Two Indian students killed in two weeks, what is happening in Canada? Himanshi Khurana, 30, and 20-year-old Ishank Avasthi were killed in two seperate fatal attacks in Canada over a span of two weeks.

Toronto:

Two Indian nationals were found murdered in Canada within a span of two weeks, triggering concern among the Indian community, although police have said the circumstances surrounding the two deaths are not connected.

The most recent case involved the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Indian doctoral student Shivank Avasthi near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus.

The earlier incident involved the killing of an Indian woman, Himanshi Khurana, which police believe was a case of intimate partner violence.

Here's a detailed look at the two incidents and what's happening in Canada concerning Indians.

Indian student shot dead near Toronto university

Toronto Police said on Tuesday that an Indian doctoral student, identified as Shivank Avasthi, was killed in a shooting in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area, close to the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus.

Police said officers rushed to the spot after receiving information about the shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Toronto Sun reported. Investigators said the suspects fled before police arrived, and the campus was briefly locked down as the area was searched.

According to the Toronto Sun, the killing marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year and was the second death of an Indian national due to crime in the city within days.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was in touch with the victim’s family and was extending assistance.

"We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus,” the Consulate General of India in Canada’s Toronto said in a statement on X.

Indian woman found murdered in Toronto

In a separate incident, Himanshi Khurana, a 30 year old Indian national, was found murdered in Toronto last week. An image of the victim released by police matched one shared on social media by a user with the same name, who described herself as a Toronto based digital creator.

Canadian authorities confirmed the killing and issued a search warrant for 32 year old Abdul Ghafoori on a charge of first degree murder.

In a press statement, the Toronto Police Service said officers responded to a missing person call in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area on the night of December 19. At around 6.30 am on Saturday, December 20, police found the woman dead inside a residence.

Police said it is alleged that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

How the case unfolded

Toronto Police officers initially responded to a call to locate a missing person at 10.41 pm on Friday, following which an investigation was launched.

On Saturday morning, “officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence,” a Toronto Police release issued on Monday said. The death was later classified as a homicide, and the Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

