SA20 2025-26 Live: When and where to watch T20 league on TV and streaming in India? With the fourth edition of the SA20 2025-26 all set to kick off on December 26, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the tournament ahead of the season opener.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the latest edition of the SA20 2025-26. South Africa’s premier T20 tournament is all set to kick off on December 26, and the competition kicks off with defending champion MI Cape Town taking on Durban’s Super Giants in Cape Town.

It is worth noting that the tournament will feature 30 regular season matches. Each side will play 10 matches each in the league phase. Furthermore, the knockout stage of the tournament will follow an IPL-like structure, with two qualifiers and an eliminator beginning on January 21. The summit clash of the tournament is slated for January 25.

With the tournament right around the corner, many fans would be wondering how they can watch South Africa’s premier T20 tournament in India.

SA20 2025-26 live streaming details:

When and where to watch SA20 2025-26 on TV?

The latest edition of the SA20 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

When and where to watch SA20 2025-26 online?

The fans can stream the SA20 2025-26 online on JioHotsar.

SA20 2025-26: Full Squads

Durban's Super Giants: Aiden Markram (c), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Marques Ackerman, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Andile Simelane.

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Reece Topley, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Donovan Ferreira, Wiaan Mulder, Daniel Worrall, Prenelan Subrayen, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers.

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (C), Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Dan Lategan, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Paarl Royals: David Miller (c), Sikandar Raza, Jos Buttler, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ottneil Baartman, Kyle Verreynne, Dan Lawrence, Hardus Viljoen, Rubin Hermann, Delano Potgieter, Nqaba Peter, Eshan Malinga, Nqobani Mokoena, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Vishen Halambage.

Pretoria Capitals: Keshav Maharaj (c), Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tristan Stubbs (c), Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, AM Ghazanfar, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Chris Wood, CJ King, JP King.

Also Read: