'Doing too much': Experts criticise pitch at MCG after whirlwind opening day of Boxing Day Test After 20 wickets fell on day 1 of the fourth Ashes 2025-26 Test, many experts like Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad, and Glenn McGrath came forward and gave their take on the pitch in play at the venue.

Melbourne:

The Boxing Day Test of the Ashes 2025-26 series saw Australia and England take on each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The clash began with Australia coming in to bat first, and the side was unable to put in a good showing with the bat, getting bundled out for just 152 runs.

While England hoped for a good showing with the bat in their first innings, the side crumbled under Australia’s brilliant bowling attack as well. England were bundled out for 110 runs in the first innings. With 20 wickets falling on day 1, many experts came forward and talked about the nature of the pitch in play.

"The pitch is doing too much, if I'm brutally honest. Test match bowlers don't need this amount of movement to look threatening. Great Test matches pitches; generally, they bounce, but they don't jag all over the place,” Stuart Broad said, commenting on SEN Radio.

Glenn McGrath gave his take on the pitch as well

Furthermore, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath came forward and talked about how there is too much grass on the pitch, which is what is making the surface act up that much.

"This pitch has got far too much grass on it… That pitch has got too much life in it for Test cricket… The Australians bowled well [but] it's hard to apply yourself on a pitch that's doing plenty because if you're looking to defend, one's got your name on it. You've got to find that balance between somehow keeping balls out while still looking to score,” McGrath told the BBC.

"The bowlers didn't have to work hard for their wickets. It was an unfair contest. I don't know how you hit it [the ball]. If this flattens out tomorrow then fine, it's an even contest over three or four days. But I don't think this is particularly even,” Cook told TNT Sports.

