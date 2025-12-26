Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Adam Gilchrist's record to achieve major Test milestone Star England batter Harry Brook was the best performer for his side with the bat on day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test, scoring 41 runs, Brook broke the long standing record of Adam Gilchrist and achieves a major milestone.

Melbourne:

The Boxing Day Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 was quite an eventful one for both Australia and England. The two sides locked horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, and the clash began with Australia coming in to bat first.

In the first innings, Australia was bundled out for 152 runs, and England fell for 110 runs in the first innings as day 1 concluded. However, apart from 20 wickets falling on the first day, star England batter Harry Brook managed to capture many headlines.

The 26-year-old amassed 41 runs in 34 deliveries and, in doing so, became the fastest batter in Test cricket history to complete 3000 runs in terms of balls faced. Notably, Brook took 3,468 deliveries to cross the milestone, breaking the record of Adam Gilchrist, who achieved the milestone in 3,610 deliveries.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Brook is only one of the four batters to have 3000 Test runs at a 45-plus average and 70-plus strike rate in the longest format, alongside Virender Sehwag, Sir Vivian Richards, and Adam Gilchrist.

England hope to limit Australia as soon as possible on day 2

Speaking of the game, after England was limited to 110 runs in the first innings, the day ended with Australia coming out to bat. The side sent out Scott Boland to open the innings alongside Travis Head.

Day 1 ended with Australia on a score of 4 runs without any loss, holding a meagre lead of 46 runs against the visitors. England will hope to take quick wickets on day 2 as they look to limit the Aussies to a subpar total as they aim to register their first ever win of the Ashes 2025-26.

Also Read: